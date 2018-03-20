Footage from the site where a Yerevan-Moscow passenger bus and a truck collided in Russia has been posted on the internet.

The video shows items that are scattered all over, the broken barrier, and the bus that crashed.

As reported earlier, a passenger bus heading from Yerevan to Moscow and a truck collided on Tuesday at around 8:40am Moscow time, on an interstate highway in Russia.

There were 48 passengers and two drivers on the bus.

Eight passengers are hospitalized; three of them are in critical condition, and five others—in moderate condition.