The Armenian passenger bus and truck crash in Russia was caused by the bus going onto the opposite lane.

The officer on duty at the local Russian rescue dispatching service informed about the aforesaid to RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

“The accident occurred at 9am Moscow time,” the officer noted. “A Mercedes-model bus, which was heading to Moscow from Armenia, collided with a truck heading to Rostov. The bus had gone onto the opposite lane. The truck and bus drivers were killed.”

As reported earlier, a passenger bus—which was heading from Yerevan to Moscow—and a truck have collided on Tuesday morning, on a highway in Russia.

According to preliminary information, two people were killed and eight were injured in the crash.