YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on Wednesday sent a congratulatory message to President Hassan Rouhani of Iran, on the spring holiday of Nowruz, wishing him robust health and fruitful activity, as well as peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Iran.

Sargsyan expressed the hope that the year 1397—under the Iranian calendar—will be a year of progress and achievements for Iran, and a period of long-term and strategic programs for Armenian-Iranian relations, informed the press office of the President.

Also, he noted that the deeply rooted Armenian-Iranian friendship prompts the two sides to assess the achievements of the past at their true value and to live up to the spirit of good-neighborly relations between Armenia and Iran, which are the cradles of civilizations.