YEREVAN. – A consultation on Armenia’s Digital Transformation Agenda 2018-2030 framework document and its 2018 Action Plan was held Wednesday at the Office of the President.

President Sargsyan underscored this process stressing that the respective work done so far as well as the offered suggestions and ideas need to be summed up and to have a realistic plan.

“Introduction of digital technologies is the most effective way to ensure the improvement of management efficiency and quality of services provided to people, the transparency of our activities, accountability,” the President stressed, in particular. “Introduction of digital systems [in Armenia] will have a substantial role in changing the quality of life [in the country].”