Armenian Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Ashot Manukyan discussed in Ashgabat the possible transit of Turkmen gas to Armenia through Iran, the press service of the ministry reported.

The Armenian delegation led by co-chair of Armenian-Turkmen intergovernmental commission, Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources, Ashot Manukyan was inAshgabat with a working visit on March 21-22.

According to the source, Ashot Manukyan, Turkmenistan's state minister Myrat Archayev and the members of the Commission discussed the process of implementing the agreements reached earlier and plans for the future.

The sides stressed the importance of opening direct flights to Ashgabat-Yerevan, increasing their quantity, discussed real opportunities of stimulation of tourism due to regular flights.