At least three people were killed when a man took hostages at a supermarket in Trebes, in south France on Friday, Reuters reported.

According to the mayor of Treves, Eric Menassi, the attacker was alone in the supermarket with a police officer and all other hostages has been freed.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe called it a "serious situation” and added that the incident appeared to be a terrorist attack.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said he was going to the scene.

As reported earlier, one of the witnesses said the attacker shouted “Allahu Akbar, (God is greatest) I’ll kill you all”.

The attacker has already claimed allegiance to Islamic State and demanded to release Salah Abdeslam, the only surviving suspect of the 2015 Paris attacks.

Earlier on Friday, in the neighboring city of Carcassonne, an armed man in a car followed the group of police officers and opened fire. One police officer was wounded as the result of the incident. It was not yet clear whether the two incidents were linked.