Armenian Foreign Minister, Chairman-in-Office of the Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie, Edward Nalbandian, who is on a working visit to Paris, met with Henry Rabary-Njaka, Foreign Minister of Madagascar, which chairs the OIF; Michaëlle Jean, Secretary General of La Francophonie.
During the meeting, the preparations for the La Francophonie Summit, the Foreign Ministers' Conference, the Permanent Council and related events to be held in Yerevan on October 7-12 were thoroughly discussed.
Henry Rabary-Njaka, Michaëlle Jean and Edward Nalbandian touched upon the content of the summit, the documents to be adopted, and the main directions of the discussions.