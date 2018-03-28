STEPANAKERT. – Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan on Wednesday convoked a working consultation with the participation of heads of republic’s regional administrations and mayor of Stepanakert.

A wide range of issues relating to the development programs of the regions and the capital were on the agenda.

Particular attention was paid to the solution of socio-economic issues, the course of agricultural works, as well as capital construction activities conducted in the republic.

President instructed the participants of the meeting to give a proper and coordinated solution to the discussed issues.

The consultation was attended by state minister Arayik Haroutyunyan and other officials.