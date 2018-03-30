An exiled Azeri journalist was wounded and his wife killed on Friday in a shooting in the town of Colomiers near the southern French city of Toulouse, in what the local mayor said was a possible evening of political score-settling, DW reported.

Journalist Rahim Namazov had been an outspoken critic of the Azeri political leadership and served time in prison before seeking exile in France in 2010.

Namazov, who has three children, was wounded in the back and fighting for his life, a police source told French news agency AFP. His wife was killed in the attack after being shot in the head at close range, Reuters news agency quoted a police source as saying.

Colomiers mayor, Karine Michelet-Traval noted that the attack had no connection to the terrorist attack that saw four people killed in the Aude region of France last week.