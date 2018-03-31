General Petr Pavel, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, stated that they will resume cooperation with Russia only if Moscow starts to “act according to international law,” informed the Aktuálně newspaper of the Czech Republic.

“We want to avoid confrontation, but we can’t disregard how Russia violates international norms,” the general said, in particular.

In the NATO Military Committee chief’s words, although this organization is interested in building a constructive dialogue with Russia, the respective situation has become very complicated due to the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

Pavel expressed confidence, however, that they will find the perpetrators of this attack.

On March 4, 66-year-old Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, 33-year-old Yulia who was visiting from Moscow, were poisoned with a nerve agent in Great Britain. They were found unconscious in Salisbury town, and they remain in a critical condition at hospital.

London claims that Russia is involved in the poisoning, whereas Moscow denies this allegation.