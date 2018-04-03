The Azerbaijani Popular Front Party reported the disappearance of its activist Fatima Movlanly after the opposition rally on March 31. Her relatives appealed to the 102 service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, but the fate of Movlanly remains unknown, Turan reported.

They are afraid that the girl was detained because of her political views.

Movlanli the other day was summoned to the 4th police station of Binagadi district after having posted political posters around the city. She told Turan that that has a five-hour" conversation" with her" urging her to stop supporting the opposition, saying about the necessity of joining around President Ilham Aliyev.