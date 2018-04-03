Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan “has gone completely crazy”, said Greek defense minister Panos Kammenos, commenting on the fate of two Greek soldiers held in Turkish prison and Ankara’s provocations in the Aegean Sea.
“We’re talking about Erdogan, who goes out and publicly insults the US and [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu. Turkey has no courts while its justice system works under the orders of the sultan [Erdogan],” Ekathimerini reported quoting Kammenos.
According to him, under these circumstances, Greek soldiers could be held in Turkish prison for 15 years.
“You cannot answer to a madman,” he said, referring to Erdogan.
Kammenos said that Ankara could arrange a provocation in the Aegean Sea.
“They may want to provoke this but you must know that the Turkish military is in a dire state at this moment,” he said, adding that Greece will not take the bait but if Turkey violates the sovereignty of Greece, then “we will respond as we should.”