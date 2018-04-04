One person was seriously injured as the result of the explosion in Baku on Tuesday, haqqin.az reported.

According to the source, the explosion took place at non-ferrous metals reception center.

The problem of mines and unexploded ordnance in Azerbaijan is among the priorities for Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Action.

All mines and ammunition are expected to be destroyed under the supervision of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Emergencies. However, the “harvest” of unexploded ordnance were in the center of Baku at non-ferrous metals reception center without any supervision, the source said.