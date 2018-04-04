The Islamic State Terroristic Organization (ISIS) was defeated in Syria, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a statement during international security conference in Moscow, Vesti reported.

According to the statement, read out by Russian Secretary of the Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, the ISIS retains potential disruptive capability, as well as the ability to quickly change tactics in various countries and regions of the world.

Other extremist groups also pose a threat, the statement said, adding that, under these circumstances, it is necessary to think about “new forms of multilateral cooperation that would help to consolidate the gains in the fight against terrorism”.