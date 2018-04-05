The delegation, led by the President of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly, Ashot Ghoulyan visited Armenian Embassy in Paris, Artsakh National Assembly press service reported.

According to the source, the head of the National Assembly met with members of the "Support for Karabakh" French-Armenian community.

Ashot Ghoulyan delivered a speech on the 30th anniversary of the Karabakh movement as well as on the process of state building in Artsakh during these years, highlighting the achievements and accomplishments in security, foreign policy and economic development.

"The liberation movement of Artsakh helped Armenians to find their identity, and now Artsakh should be supported in not losing that identity," said Ashot Ghoulyan.

Ashot Ghoulyan also answered a number of questions of the meeting participants regarding economic potential, international recognition of Artsakh, events dedicated to the Days of Artsakh in France, efficiency of decentralized cooperation, as well as export and import issues.

The head of the Artsakh parliament expressed gratitude to the Ambassador and awarded a commemorative medal dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Karabakh Movement in connection with the completion of the diplomatic mission in France.

A meeting with members of the French Senate, National Assembly and members of France-Artsakh friendship circle is scheduled for April 5 in Paris.

The delegation is on working visit in France since April 3. The delegation consists of Arthur Tovmasyan, Head of the "Motherland" parliamentary faction, Mayor of Martuni Mher Khachatryan and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to France Hovhannes Gevorgyan. Media and Public Relations Department of National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh.