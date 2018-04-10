The driver of the Armenian passenger bus that crashed in Russia recently has been detained.
Speaking to Armenian News-NEWS.am, the company, which owned this bus, confirmed this information.
They informed that an investigation is in progress on the criminal case that was filed into this incident.
The other bus driver, who was injured in this fatal crash, has recovered and is already back in capital city Yerevan.
Immediately after the crash, the Russian side stated that according to preliminary information, this accident had occurred due to the bus going onto the opposite lane.
The aforesaid Armenian company, however, had told us that the one at fault for this crash was actually the other vehicle, which had come from the opposite lane.
On March 20, a passenger bus that was heading from Yerevan to Moscow had collided with a truck in Russia. A passenger of this bus and the truck driver had died and nine others were injured.