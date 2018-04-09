YEREVAN. – The National Assembly (NA) special session, and devoted to the inauguration of the fourth President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, has concluded several minutes ago.
NA Chairman Ara Babloyan opened the special session, which was convened at Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex in capital city Yerevan.
Afterward, the national flag of Armenia, symbol of the presidential power, main copy of the country’s Constitution, and the Holy Bible were ceremoniously brought into the NA sessions’ hall.
Subsequently, Sarkissian was invited to the NA podium to take his oath of office. He read the text of the oath and added, “So help me God.”
Then everyone rose for the national anthem of Armenia.
Next, Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II gave an address.
After that, Armen Sarkissian delivered first message as President of Armenia.
Also, Ara Babloyan congratulated Armen Sarkissian for assuming the office of President of Armenia.
And the special session of the National Assembly concluded.
