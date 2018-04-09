YEREVAN. – The national and spiritual symbols of Armenia—the main copy of the Constitution and the 7th century Holy Bible—have been taken to the place where the inauguration of the fourth President of Armenia will be held on Monday.

Under the Constitution, the President assumes office by taking an oath to the people, and at the special session of the National Assembly (NA).

The NA will convene this special sitting on Monday, at Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex in capital city Yerevan.

According to the already-established tradition, these state and spiritual symbols are brought to the NA sessions’ hall.

On Monday morning, the main copy of the Constitution and the 7th century Holy Bible were brought to the Presidential Residence.

Subsequently, the national flag of Armenia and the symbol of the presidential power were handed over to the Honor Guard.

Afterward, the main copy of the Constitution and the ancient Holy Bible were taken to the venue for this inauguration.

The newly elected President of Armenia takes a respective oath before the people by putting his right hand on the Holy Bible and the Constitution.

