YEREVAN. – The second term of President Serzh Sargsyan will conclude on Monday.

And Armen Sarkissian, who has been elected fourth President of Armenia, will assume his post at Monday’s special session of the National Assembly (NA).

As of this day, Armenia will completely pass to a parliamentary system of governance.

NA Vice Chairperson Arpine Hovhannisyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that on the same day, the government will submit its resignation.

“After accepting the government’s resignation, the NA factions have the right to nominate candidates for the Prime Minister, within seven days,” Hovhannisyan added, in particular. “The Prime Minister is elected by a majority vote of the total number of deputies—by open voting. (…) Both the [serving] Prime Minister and the ministers will remain acting until the formation of a new government.”

In her words, the new government of Armenia shall be formed within fifteen days after the appointment of the Prime Minister.

The new government will comprise the Prime Minister, First Deputy Prime Minister, two deputy prime ministers, and seventeen ministers. There will no longer be a Ministry of International Economic Integration and Reforms.

The government shall be considered to be formed if at least two-thirds of its members have been appointed.

The appointed government members shall take a respective oath at the Presidential Residence, and in the presence of the President.