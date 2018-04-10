UK Prime Minister Theresa May urged to bring to justice those responsible for a chemical attack on the Syrian city of Douma, Sky News reported.
“We are working urgently with our allies to assess what has happened. But, we are also working with our allies on any action that is necessary,” she said.
According to her, she has discussed Syrian crisis with French President Emmanuel Macron, while today she is going to hold a phone talk with the US President Donald Trump in this regard.
Theresa May refused to respond whether the UK is going to join the possible military operations against the Syrian government forces and only said that she would hold the National Security Council meeting on Tuesday.