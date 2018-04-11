YEREVAN.- The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) will propose the party Council to nominate Serzh Sargsyan, the leader of the party, as the candidate of Prime Minister of Armenia on Sunday, spokesperson of the party, Vice President of the National Assembly Eduard Sharmazanov told the reporters after the Executive Body meeting of the Republican Party.
He noted that during Serzh Sargsyan's presidency there were also omissions and shortcomings, however it is obvious that Armenia of 2008 strongly differs from Armenia of 2018.
“The Executive Body of the RPA has started discussions over the next Prime Minister. The discussions passed in an atmosphere of unity and solidarity. Everyone accepted the proposal made by the acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan earlier. It’s clear who will be our candidate for the post of the Prime Minister – leader of the party Serzh Sargsyan. No one else’s candidacy was discussed”, Sharmazanov said.