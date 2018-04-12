NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg claims that the alliance members should take decisive action against Russia.

It is important to show Moscow that its actions cannot remain without consequences, Stoltenberg told Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper of Germany.

He forewarned that the Russian authorities’ psychological barrier for using nuclear weapons is decreasing, reported Deutsche Welle (DW) TV and radio company of Germany.

The NATO chief stressed that unless Russia changes its behavior, NATO troops will remain in Eastern Europe, and sanctions on Moscow will not be lifted.

At the same time, however, he said the alliance seeks dialogue with Russia, and they do not want a cold war.