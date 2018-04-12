The ruling New Azerbaijan Party has announced incumbent Ilham Aliyev’s victory in Wednesday’s presidential election in the country, but without waiting for the voting results.

Accordingly, Aliyev will remain president of Azerbaijan for another seven years.

According to the party’s data, consistent with the results as of Wednesday evening, 80 percent of voters cast their ballots in favor of the current President.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, however, will announce the preliminary official results in the coming hours.

As per the CEC data, voter turnout was 74.51 percent.