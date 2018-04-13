Two persons died and another person was injured in a road accident Friday in Armenia.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations received a call at 8:47am, informing that a road accident had occurred on the Yerevan-Yeraskh motorway, there were affected persons, and rescuers were needed.

A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

According to shamshyan.com, at around 8։40am, a car went off road in the administrative area of Burastan village—in the Ararat Province—on the aforesaid motorway, and hit the road-dividing reinforced concrete barriers.

Two people died on the spot, and one person was hospitalized in very critical condition.