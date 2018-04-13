Snap presidential elections in Azerbaijan were held with no free choice, no free media, and no freedom for over 100 political prisoners, the U.S. Helsinki Commission said.
The organization joined the numerous critics of the elections during which Ilham Aliyev was re-elected for the fourth time getting more than 80 percent of votes.
Snap presidential #elections yesterday in #Azerbaijan with no free choice, no free media, and no freedom for over 100 political prisoners. #OSCE observers allowed access, but real democracy requires @presidentaz to honor his commitment to holding real elections.— Helsinki Commission (@HelsinkiComm) April 12, 2018