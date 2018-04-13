The Azerbaijani foreign ministry gave no explanations to Estonia after the Estonian citizen of Armenian origin Karine Oganesyan had been expelled from Baku airport, the head of the Tallinn Armenian Cultural Society Razmik Ivanyan told reporters.
His remark came during Estonia-Armenia video conference on Friday.
As reported earlier, Estonian citizen, capital Tallinn City Council member Karine Oganesyan was expelled from Baku airport. Karine Oganesyan traveled to Baku on March 23, to attend an international conference of pedagogues.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan gave no explanations to Estonia yet,” Razmik Ivanyan said.
Oganesyan had been issued an official Azerbaijani electronic visa, and she headed to Baku as an Estonian delegation member.
But upon arrival at Baku airport, Azerbaijani authorities detected her Armenian origin, did not allow her entry to Azerbaijan, detained her for 12 hours in a special zone, and then sent her back to Estonia.