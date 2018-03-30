The Estonian Foreign Ministry is aware that its citizen of Armenian origin being expelled from Baku airport and expects explanations from the authorities of Azerbaijan, Rus.ERR reported.
According to the source, in the official refusal Oganesyan was called an "undesirable person", and the border services orally explained her that it happened due to her Armenian surname.
As reported earlier, Estonian citizen, capital Tallinn City Council member Karine Oganesyan, had traveled to the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku on March 23, to attend an international conference of pedagogues.
Oganesyan had been issued an official Azerbaijani electronic visa, and she headed to Baku as an Estonian delegation member.
But upon arrival at Baku airport, Azerbaijani authorities detected her Armenian origin, did not allow her entry to Azerbaijan, detained her for 12 hours in a special zone, and then sent her back to Estonia.