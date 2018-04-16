VANADZOR. – Numerous people on Monday are protesting also in Vanadzor, at the central square of the town, and against the likelihood of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan becoming the next Prime Minister of Armenia.

The Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter in Vanadzor informed that the demonstrators blocked the avenue that leads to the square, this has caused traffic jams, and there are a large number of police officers in civilian clothes—but they are not intervening.

Primarily university students and schoolchildren, who have boycotted classes, have joined this protest march.

Since Monday morning, the anti-Sargsyan demonstrators have closed off and marched through several streets in downtown Yerevan, the capital city.

As reported earlier, opposition Civil Contract Party member and National Assembly (NA) of Armenia “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan on Sunday had called on people to block Yerevan’s bridges, streets, and subway on Monday.

On March 31, the Civil Contract Party, led by Pashinyan, had started a protest march through several towns of Armenia—and whose objective is to prevent the third term in office by ex-President Serzh Sargsyan; but this time as the next likely Prime Minister—and which concluded on April 13, with a rally at Liberty Square in downtown Yerevan, and then with a round-the-clock sit-in at France Square.

Also, the protesters had announced that they plan to block the NA building as well as the houses of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) MPs on Tuesday, so as not to enable them to take part in the next PM’s election at the special parliamentary session on that day, and during which the RPA will nominate Sargsyan as candidate for the next PM.