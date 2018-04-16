YEREVAN. – Opposition Civil Contract Party member and National Assembly (NA) of Armenia “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan, who on Monday was taken to a capital city Yerevan hospital, is in satisfactory condition.

Anatoli Gnuni, deputy director of the hospital, informed about the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He added that Pashinyan had sustained scratches to his wrist, and he is being taken to a patient room.

Also, Gnuni informed that three injured police officers were admitted to the hospital. One of them received medical care and was discharged, the second officer had sustained small fragmentary injuries, whereas the third policeman was undergoing surgery.

“He sustained a damage to an upper limb vessel,” he said. “We can’t say anything yet about his condition.”

As reported earlier, clashes took place on Baghramyan Avenue, between the demonstrators and police.

Nikol Pashinyan, jumped over barbed wires, and other protester followed him.

Police used special means, especially stun grenades, against the demonstrators.

As a result of these clashes, several people—including Pashinyan—were taken to hospital.

On March 31, the Civil Contract Party, led by Nikol Pashinyan, had started a protest march through several towns of Armenia—and whose objective is to prevent the third term in office by ex-President Serzh Sargsyan; but this time as the next likely Prime Minister—and which concluded on April 13, with a rally at Liberty Square in downtown Yerevan, and then with a round-the-clock sit-in at France Square.

Also, the protesters had announced that they plan to block the NA building as well as the houses of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) MPs on Tuesday, so as not to enable them to take part in the next PM’s election at the special parliamentary session on that day, and during which the RPA will nominate Sargsyan as candidate for the next PM.