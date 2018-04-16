The EU failed to agree new sanctions against Iran on Monday amid Italy’s opposition and fears that punishing Tehran for its missile program and regional role would not stop U.S. President Donald Trump from abandoning a separate nuclear deal, Reuters reported.
Speaking on the sidelines of EU foreign ministers’ discussions in Luxembourg, some diplomats said the outcome meant the EU might not make the U.S. President’s May 12 deadline to “fix” the 2015 nuclear accord.
With the EU as a whole keen to safeguard the nuclear accord, the 28 EU ministers agreed to continue work on the matter in the coming days and weeks. “The issue remains on the agenda,” said Germany’s new Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.