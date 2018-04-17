YEREVAN. – The Armenian parliament started its special session on Tuesday amid protest actions in downtown Yerevan.
“My Step” initiative headed by leader Nikol Pashinyan is holding a protest action at Baghramyan Avenue.
The day earlier the coalition – Republican Party of Armenia and ARF Dashnaktsutyun – nominated Serzh Sargsyan as their candidate for Prime Minister amid ongoing protest actions.
The protesters had announced that they plan to block the NA building as well as the houses of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) MPs on Tuesday, so as not to enable them to take part in the next PM’s election.