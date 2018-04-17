YEREVAN. – As I gather, the MPs have come to the National Assembly during the night.

Edmon Marukyan, a member of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia’s opposition “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction, on Tuesday noted the aforementioned as he entered the parliament.

“I have information that all are here and the session will be convened,” he said. “One needs to definitely vote against. It cannot be permitted that Serzh Sargsyan be elected as in North Korea.

“We have come [to the NA session] so that everything will not be ‘very good’ [for the ruling parliamentary majority]. Our speeches are already an action. If a session is convened and we don’t participate, Serzh Sargsyan is permitted to be elected without any word addressed to him, anything to say addressed to him, and which stems from the hearts of the citizens of the Republic of Armenia.”

Marukyan noted, however, that they do not plan on joining Nikol Pashinyan’s initiative.

“[But] we have said if there is violence, we’ll come, intervene; that decision is in force,” he added, in particular.

On March 31, the opposition Civil Contract Party, led by “My Step” initiative leader, Civil Contract Party member and NA “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan, had started a protest march through several towns of Armenia—and whose objective is to prevent the third term in office by ex-President Serzh Sargsyan; but this time as the next likely Prime Minister—and which concluded on April 13, with a rally at Liberty Square in downtown Yerevan, and then with a round-the-clock sit-in at France Square.

Also, the protesters had announced that they plan to block the NA building as well as the houses of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) MPs on Tuesday, so as not to enable them to take part in the next PM’s election at the special parliamentary session on that day, and during which the RPA will nominate Sargsyan as candidate for the next PM.