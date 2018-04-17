YEREVAN. – I can’t declare that all problems will be completely eliminated and our country will be like a paradise in the foreseeable future.

Candidate for Prime Minister, ex-President Serzh Sargsyan, stated the aforesaid at Tuesday’s special session of the National Assembly of Armenia, and devoted to the election of the new PM of the country.

In his words, the “bleeding wound” of Armenia is emigration, which even though is not unique to Armenia alone, it is very painful in Armenia because it has a small population.

“Besides that, our potential can reach a point that it will not be enough to ensure even the protection of our borders,” he added. “This is the wish and objective of domestic political and real opponents, too.”

And in an attempt to respond to those who say that the economy of Armenia has failed, the PM nominee pointed to the country’s respective achievements over the course of the past ten to eleven years.

