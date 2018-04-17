YEREVAN. – It is no coincidence that the Prime Minister becomes the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Armenia, PM nominee Serzh Sargsyan said during a special session of the parliament on Tuesday.
Answering to a question by the member of the Republican Party of Armenia Shirak Torosyan, Sargsyan noted that he is concerned that the vertical management structure may weaken security issues.
“Of course I'm concerned, but our activities are aimed at neutralizing this concern, and our work is aimed at a positive outcome. Constitutional reforms give an opportunity to emphasize both individual and collective responsibility,” the former president said.
According to him, the amended Constitution provides more opportunities to ensure the security of the country, as the functions of the General Staff have been clarified.
“The Prime Minister is responsible for the collective activity of the government. It is no mere coincidence that the Prime Minister acts as supreme commander-in-chief,” he emphasized.
Under a semi-presidential system, the president is responsible for everything starting from television malfunction and up to the borders. However, under the parliamentary system, there is no such resource, Sargsyan explained, adding that he hopes “this system will be extremely effective.”
