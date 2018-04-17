YEREVAN.- Armenian President Armen Sarkissian issued a decree on Tuesday appointing Serzh Sargsyan as Prime Minister of Armenia, on basis of the decision of the National Assembly of Armenia to elect Serzh Sargsyan as Prime Minister of Armenia on April 17, 2018, the presidential press service reported.
Congratulating Serzh Sargsyan, the President said, “considering the path you have passed, great organizational experience and skills, personality, I am convinced you will use all your potential in this responsible post for the development of our motherland and raising the welfare level of the people”.
Armen Sarkissian wished the PM success and fruitful work.
