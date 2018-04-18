YEREVAN. – Armenian police urge reporters to keep a reasonable distance from the locations of protests, Armenian police said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the locations of the demonstrations led by the head of “My Step” initiative MP Nikol Pashinyan are under heavy police protection.

“The police ask you to keep a reasonable distance from the places of protest actions in order not to impede the police from carrying out its responsibilities.”

On Tuesday, Pashinyan and his supporters closed off and marched through several streets in downtown Yerevan. Subsequently, they blocked the buildings of a number of state agencies.

In the evening thousands of people gathered for a rally at Republic Square at the heart of Yerevan, where Pashinyan presented his plan.

“We need to block departmental buildings, roads, highways,” he had said. “Tomorrow, we will start operations at 10am.”

He noted that they will form a revolutionary committee that will coordinate all actions, and they will begin the second phase of their actions on Wednesday.

“Tomorrow, the entire city of Yerevan will be paralyzed,” he added.

