YEREVAN.- Armenian Presient Armen Sarkissian received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Armenia Tian Erlong and the Vic e President of Powerchina International Group Limited Ding Chengguo. The company engaged in the construction of the “North-South” road “Sinohydro” is included in this company, the press service of the president reported.
Armen Sarkissian noted that since establishment of diplomatic relations, Armenia-China relations dynamically developed, covering new spheres of cooperation from year to year.
The interlocutors discussed issues of expanding cooperation in various fields - information technologies, tourism, culture, science.