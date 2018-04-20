YEREVAN. – International exhibitions contribute to raising public awareness about Armenia and Armenian tourism, head of state committee on tourism said during the opening of “In Tour Expo” and “SportWay” exhibitions in Yerevan.

“Similar events help our citizens to better realize attractiveness of our country,” Zarmine Zeytuntsyan said, adding that Karabakh is participating in “In Tour Expo” for the fifth consecutive year.

In his turn, Deputy Minister of Ecology Khachik Hakobyan presented prospects of ecotourism in the country.

“Our nature is an important attraction for tourists who are visiting Armenia,” he said. Hakobyan added that the government is implementing the ecotourism development policy. According to him, in 2017 about half a million tourists visited the protected areas.

Hakobyan said an information center for tourists will be opened in Yerevan in June. They also plan to introduce a single payment system, to carry out regular tours and to create camping zones.

“In Tour Expo” and “SportWay” are being held at the Yerevan Expo complex on April 20-22.

About 90 representatives of the sphere from Armenia, Karabakh, Russia, Greece, the Czech Republic, Iran, Egypt and other countries will take part in “In Tour Expo”.

Seminars on digital marketing, presentation of the hotel business online, as well as a number of presentations on innovations in the field of tourism will be held.

Among the keynote speakers are Armenian experts Mike Laziev, Armen Kalajyan, Anna Mazmanyan.

Armenian News-NEWS.am is an information sponsor of the exhibitions.