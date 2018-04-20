YEREVAN. - Clashes took place between the march participants and police offices during the march held in Yerevan.

The police managed to open the Mashtots-Amiryan crossroad and now they do not allow the demonstrators to close it again. Meanwhile,from time to time police officers detain protesters, who are trying to close the streets. As of 15:30, the number of detainees is 183.

Leader of the Civil Contract opposition party Nikol Pashinyan called on his supporters to "paralyze traffic across Yerevan" on Friday. Some protesters are sitting on the Yerevan streets, blocking the traffic. The drivers are honking in solidarity.

Protest actions against Serzh Sargsyan’s election as a Prime Minister continue since April 13. The demonstrators led by “My Step” initiative leader, MP Nikol Pashinyan have been blocking streets and squares in Yerevan. Over 40 people were injured in clashes with police. Several dozens were apprehended.

Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister by a 77-17 vote during a special session of parliament on Tuesday.