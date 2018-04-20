YEREVAN.- We are ready to discuss terms of Serzh Sagrsyan's resignation and certain conditions in this regard, the Civil Contract party leader, MP deputy Nikol Pashinyan said, during the rally at Republic Square in Yerevan.

According to him, they do not want revenge.

"If Serzh Sargsyan resigns, it will be good for him and for Armenia," Pashinyan said, representing conditions of the protesters. The conditions include Serzh Sargsyan's resignation, election of the PM, who will be nominated by the nation, formation of the interim Government.

Besides, according to the legislation of Armenia, the National Assembly must approve the government's program within 20 days after the appointment of the Prime Minister. When the interim government is formed, according to the political agreement, the parliament will not accept the government program, after which early parliamentary elections will be appointed.

"We are ready to discuss points of this program with Republican Party of Armenia and to provide smooth transfer of power to the people. But there is one important precondition. Early election shouldn't raise any doubts. It should be 100% transparent, free and fair". Pashinyan also emphasized the importance of peaceful solution to the problems.