YEREVAN. – Police are not permitting participants of the “My Step” initiative march to block a road in capital city Yerevan.

They have deployed large numbers forces to the area, and are prohibiting the demonstrators from walking along the traffic lane.

“My Step” initiative leader, opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member, and National Assembly (NA) of Armenia “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan attempted to negotiate with Yerevan Deputy Police Chief Valeri Osipyan, so that the police would open the street, but police refuse to do so.

Pashinyan called on his supporters to gather near him.

Police are detaining demonstrators.

Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are staging protests in capital city Yerevan ever since April 13, and by marching, holding rallies, as well as blocking streets and squares. They protest against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister of Armenia.

As a result of the clashes during these demonstrations, 46 people—including Pashinyan—were injured, and police detained several dozen people, including minors.

In addition, a criminal case has been filed into the protesters’ bursting into the Public Radio of Armenia building and regarding an incident that occurred at an intersection in downtown Yerevan.

Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister at Tuesday’s NA special session, and by a vote of 77 for and 18 against.

