YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan on Saturday issued a statement with respect to the current domestic political situation in Armenia.

“Each and every citizen of our country has the right to hold peaceful demonstrations and marches,” the PM said, in particular, in his statement. “Unfortunately, those public assemblies have frequently crossed the limits prescribed by law, and assumed unwarranted and anarchic manifestations.

“The developments taking place are fraught with unpredictable consequences; they jeopardize public rule order, and undermine the complex and delicate harmony of Armenia’s society.

“In order to avoid irreparable damage, I call on National Assembly MP Nikol Pashinyan to sit at the table of political dialogue and negotiations; this should be done immediately.”

“My Step” initiative leader, opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member, and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are staging protests in capital city Yerevan ever since April 13, and by marching, holding rallies, as well as blocking streets and squares. They protest against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister of Armenia.

As a result of the clashes during these demonstrations, 46 people—including Pashinyan—were injured, and police detained several dozen people, including minors.

In addition, a criminal case has been filed into the protesters’ bursting into the Public Radio of Armenia building and regarding an incident that occurred at an intersection in downtown Yerevan.

Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister at Tuesday’s NA special session, and by a vote of 77 for and 18 against.

