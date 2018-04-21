YEREVAN. – As of Saturday at 11:30am, capital city Yerevan police have detained eleven people, the Police of Armenia news service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Recently, the situation was tense at the Nor Nork District where police forcibly detained demonstrators.

Protesters are marching in various districts of Yerevan, since early morning.

The march which is led by “My Step” initiative leader, opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member, and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan, is carried out at Nor Nork.

The demonstrators are calling on people to join them.

Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are staging protests in capital city Yerevan ever since April 13, and by marching, holding rallies, as well as blocking streets and squares. They protest against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister of Armenia.

As a result of the clashes during these demonstrations, 46 people—including Pashinyan—were injured, and police detained several dozen people, including minors.

In addition, a criminal case has been filed into the protesters’ bursting into the Public Radio of Armenia building and regarding an incident that occurred at an intersection in downtown Yerevan.

Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister at Tuesday’s NA special session, and by a vote of 77 for and 18 against.