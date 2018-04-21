STEPANAKERT. – The adversary breached the truce along the Line of Contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces more about 320 times, from April 15 to 21.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 2,500 shots toward the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) military positions, and by way of different-caliber rifle weapons, informed the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD).

In addition to shooting with rifle weapons, the adversary fired three rockets from a rocket-propelled grenade, at the northern sector of the line of contact.

But the NKR Defense Army vanguard units fully control the frontline, and they continue confidently carrying out their combat duty.