STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Saturday issued a statement in connection with the current domestic political situation in Armenia.

“These days the attention of the entire Armenian nation is focused on the events taking place in [capital city] Yerevan and a number of towns in the Republic of Armenian. Artsakh cannot be indifferent towards the developments going on in Mother Armenia and is thoroughly following them, too,” the statement reads, Central Information Department of the Office of the Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. “For our Fatherland located in a complicated geopolitical surrounding and threatened by the insidious enemy every minute, any attempt to destabilize, undermine internal cohesion is dangerous and fraught with the worst consequences that will affect the security, defense capacity, and the current situation along the borders.

“Every citizen of the Republic of Armenia has the right to express his opinion and vision on the country’s present and future. It is an indivisible right enshrined in the Constitution.

“However, this right should only be exercised within the law, never forgetting that inner stability has been the most important factor of the security of the two Armenian states.

“Dear compatriots,

“I call all of you to unconditionally follow the letter and spirit of the law, settle disputable issues through dialogue, [and] show restraint and high level of responsibility.

“We must not make mistakes that may have fatal consequences for our people and for the free and independent Armenian statehood, which is a priceless and precious asset for every Armenian in Armenia, Artsakh, and the Diaspora.”