VAGHARSHAPAT. – The residents of Vagharshapat (Etchmiadzin) town are protesting since early Saturday morning, and they have joined the “My Step” initiative against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister of Armenia.

The Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter at the scene informed that the demonstrators are marching through the city streets, making calls, and urging others to join them.

A large number of police officers are overseeing the protest march in Vagharshapat.

As reported earlier, protesters are marching in various districts of capital city Yerevan, since early Saturday morning.

The march which is led by “My Step” initiative leader, opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member, and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan, had started at Nor Nork District.

The demonstrators are calling on people to join them.

Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are staging protests in capital city Yerevan ever since April 13, and by marching, holding rallies, as well as blocking streets and squares. They protest against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister of Armenia.

As a result of the clashes during these demonstrations, 46 people—including Pashinyan—were injured, and police detained several dozen people, including minors.

In addition, a criminal case has been filed into the protesters’ bursting into the Public Radio of Armenia building and regarding an incident that occurred at an intersection in downtown Yerevan.

Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister at Tuesday’s NA special session, and by a vote of 77 for and 18 against.