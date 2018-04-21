YEREVAN.- The rally of “My Step” initiative has kicked off at Republic Square, the central square in Armenia’s capital city Yerevan.

President Sarkissian had a conversation with opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan. The reporters could not hear what the two men were discussing. Asked by reporters where the talks will follow, the President said: “I hope so”.

Earlier it was reported that Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan urged Nikol Pashinyan to immediately start political dialogue and sit down at the negotiating table, and the police threatened to disperse the rally.