YEREVAN. – It is better for Serzh Sargsyan to resign today, this evening because he cannot be a prime minister of Armenia, leader of “My Step” initiative Nikol Pashinyan said in his address to thousands who gathered for the opposition rally at Republic Square on Saturday.

He said Sargsyan’s tenure is a problem for Armenia’s security. Pashinyan added it is the duty of Armenia’s National Security Service head to explain to Serzh Sargsyan that he has to leave, and “there is no other option”. The opposition leader believes that even if the authorities arrest him today, the movement will not end.

“Even if you arrest me today, you have to bring me to the National Assembly and to convey a special session. I will be at the National Assembly, and that very day will become the last one for you,” he emphasized.

In his speech, Pashinyan spoke about the detention of opposition activists.