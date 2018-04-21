These protest are different than any that have ever happened in Armenia, Serj Tankian, the lead singer of the System of a Down (SOAD) band, who is of Armenian descent, said in an interview with the ARTN Armenian TV.

"The energy of the youth, their openness, their inclusiveness, their resilience, their funny attitude, their smile. This is a cultural revolution that is happening in Armenia right now, and a cultural revolution that is already claimed a victory. And the reason I say it claimed victory because they have shown that Armenia has already changed. And these are the future leaders of Armenia," Serj noted.

"I am thankful for all these kids for inspiring all of us to be better activist, to fight for justice in wherever we are in the world. In 2015 when I was on stage with System of a Down on April 23 in Armenia, I was looking at those faces, and I thought to myself 'Wow, this is the new Armenia, this is not the Armenia that we have been seeing for the past 20 years. Those are the sae faces that I seeing in the protest today," he added.

Tankian urged all political forces in Armenia to stand next to the people. According to the musician, the Prime Minister of Armenia should realize that people are fed up and if he stays, this will lead to a dangerous situation.