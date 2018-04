YEREVAN. – Situation at Mashtots Avenue where the demonstrators are marching right now is rather tense. The police has accumulated a large number of law enforcers on the street.

An incident occurred between law enforcers and citizens as several women claimed that police officers hit children. The crowd whistles, the drivers are honking. Several activists are urging not to use violence against the police.

Police officers are trying to detain citizens, the clash has begun.